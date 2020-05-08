Dutch to reopen restaurants in June, sex clubs stay shut

Dutch restaurants, cafes and museums can reopen with restrictions from June 1 as anti-coronavirus measures ease, but sex clubs must stay closed until September, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Tuesday.

Masks will be made compulsory on public transport from next month as the number of services increases, Rutte said as he unveiled the latest relaxation of the "intelligent lockdown" imposed on March 16.

The Netherlands has taken a less strict approach than many of its European neighbours which imposed harsh stay-at-home orders, but Rutte warned that if infection numbers rose then restrictions would be reimposed.

"We can't unlock the country if we don't act wisely," Rutte said.