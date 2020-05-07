Madonna says she has had Covid-19

Madonna said Thursday she has had the coronavirus and that it was why she had to cancel a concert in Paris in February, though she is not currently sick.

The "Queen of Pop" said she had tested positive for antibodies which may mean she had has COVID-19.

"I am not currently sick," she told her 15 million followers on Instagram.

"When you test positive for anti-bodies it means you had the virus, which I clearly did as I was sick at the end of my tour in Paris over seven weeks ago along with many other artists in my show," she said.