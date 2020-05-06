UN warns of risks for trafficking victims due to pandemic

The UN's Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) on Wednesday warned of increased risks to human trafficking victims due to the coronavirus crisis with people more vulnerable to exploitation and protection limited.

New UNODC analysis found, other than the risk of catching the virus, some rescued victims have been unable to go home because of border closures. Others face delays in legal proceedings or risk further abuse or neglect by their captors.

More children are also being forced onto the streets in search of food and income with closed schools no longer providing shelter and nourishment, the statement said.

UNODC also warned traffickers "may become more active and prey on people who are even more vulnerable than before because they have lost their source of income due to measures to control the virus."