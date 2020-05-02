'It's up to you', Italians told as lockdown end nears

Italy's emergency response commissioner Domenico Arcuri begged Italians on Saturday not to lower their guards as the country prepares to ease the world's longest coronavirus lockdown.

"On Monday, Phase Two begins. We have to be aware that it will be the start of an even bigger challenge," Arcuri said.

After a two-month shut down to combat a virus that has killed over 28,000 people, Italians will be allowed to stroll in parks and visit relatives. Restaurants can open for takeout and wholesale stores can resume business.

Scientists will be closely monitoring the virus contagion rate as the lockdown lifts and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has said it may be reintroduced in locally if the numbers begin to rise significantly again.