Joe Biden set to address sex assault accusations Friday

Joe Biden will break his silence Friday about a former aide's allegations that he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s, according to the broadcaster set to interview the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Biden's morning appearance on MSNBC comes as he faces mounting pressure, including from President Donald Trump, to address the allegations, and as top Democrats rushed to the party flagbearer's defense.

"Tomorrow in a @Morning_Joe exclusive, former Vice President @JoeBiden (will) respond for the first time to the recent allegation of sexual assault," the cable television channel's public relations team said Thursday on Twitter.

Biden's campaign has denied the claim that he assaulted a 29-year-old staff assistant who worked in his US Senate office.

But the 77-year-old White House hopeful has yet to personally respond to the bombshell accusation by Tara Reade, now 56.