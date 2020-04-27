Mayor of South Korea's Busan quits over sexual harassment.

The mayor of South Korea's second-largest city resigned on Thursday after admitting to sexually harassing a female staffer.

Oh Keo-don was the leader of Busan, a southern port of 3.5 million people that hosts Asia's biggest annual film festival, and a member of the left-leaning Democratic party.

"I have realised my conduct could be perceived as sexual harassment that I should not have done," Oh, 71, said.

He admitted he had extended "unnecessary physical contact" to a female subordinate during a meeting, without offering details.

Oh is the most senior South Korean politician caught up in a #MeToo case since a former South Chungcheong governor was convicted last year of raping his aide and sentenced to three and a half years in prison.