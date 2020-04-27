Coronavirus: latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

- More than 206,000 dead worldwide -

A total of 206,567 people have died worldwide since the epidemic surfaced in China in December, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Monday based on official sources.

More than 2.9 million cases have now been reported in 193 countries or territories.

The United States has the most deaths of any country with 54,877 fatalities.

Italy is the second hardest-hit country, with 26,644 dead. Spain follows with 23,521, then France with 22,856 and the United Kingdom with 20,732. Britain does not count people who died in care homes.

- British PM back to work -

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes his first public appearance since being hospitalised with coronavirus three weeks ago. He says Britain is beginning to "turn the tide" on the outbreak but rejects growing calls to ease a nationwide lockdown.

Britain's confinement of its population, in place since March 23, is set to last until at least May 7.