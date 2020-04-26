French watchdog warns about use of Trump-backed virus drug

The French drugs agency warned doctors for a second time Saturday about using hydroxychloroquine, the drug championed by US President Donald Trump as a "game changer" in the fight against COVID-19, as the number of cases of worrying side effects continued to rise.

The agency, known by its initials ANSM, had already issued a "signal of vigilance" about the anti-malaria drug which is also used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

It said over half the 321 cases of "undesirable side-effects" from treatments being used against the coronavirus came from hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin, which is used with it.