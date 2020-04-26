Facebook takes aim at Zoom with video chat upgrade.

Facebook on Friday unveiled a new video chat service with virtual "rooms" where people can pop in to visit friends, aiming at users turning to the popular Zoom platform during the pandemic.

Through the Facebook Messenger application, users can make video calls that as many as 50 friends can join and linger in as long as they wish, even if they don't have Facebook accounts, the leading social network said.

Unlike work video conferencing platforms such as Zoom, "Messenger Rooms" is tailored for socializing with friends and family whether it be birthdays, happy hours, book clubs or parent groups.

"This is designed to be more serendipitous and spontaneous," Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said while briefing AFP on Rooms.

"I just keep a window open on my computer or phone and people who I normally wouldn't go out of my way to call just sort of drop by."

"I feel like we are missing that in our lives right now," he added.