You've got mail: Tom Hanks writes to bullied boy called 'Corona'

Hollywood megastar and coronavirus survivor Tom Hanks has written a comforting letter to a bullied Australian boy called Corona and gifted him a cherished typewriter bearing the same name.

Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in March and spent two weeks recovering in a Queensland hospital, before returning home to the United States.

Eight-year-old Corona De Vries sent a letter to Hanks asking after his health, local media reported.

"I heard on the news you and your wife had caught the coronavirus," the boy wrote.

"Are you ok?"