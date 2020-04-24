Recovering UK PM Boris Johnson 'in good shape'

"The decision has not been made but he is taking calls and staying in touch."

Hancock, who himself contracted the virus, said Johnson had spoken to Queen Elizabeth II and US President Donald Trump in recent days.

The US leader told a Washington press conference on Thursday that Johnson was full of "tremendous energy".

"He called me a few days ago, I will tell you he sounded incredible," Trump said.

"I was actually surprised... he was ready to go. I'm very surprised to tell you this. It's like the old Boris, tremendous energy, tremendous drive."

Britain has been one of the hardest hit countries by the pandemic with 18,738 hospital deaths.

However, the death toll could be much higher once officials count fatalities at care homes and in the community, which take longer to be included in the official statistics.

Johnson's government has introduced a number of social distancing measures to stop the spread of the disease.

Hancock also said Friday that it was "too soon" to relax the measures in place over fears of a "second wave" of the virus.