Meghan Markle tabloid privacy case begins in London court

The first court hearing in a tabloid breach of privacy case brought by the Duchess of Sussex began in London on Friday, over the publication of a letter she wrote to her estranged father.

Meghan Markle is suing Associated Newspapers, which publishes the Mail on Sunday and Mail Online, for printing parts of her letter to Thomas Markle in August 2018.

The preliminary hearing was held at the High Court in London, with the judge in attendance but lawyers participating remotely because of coronavirus restrictions.

Lawyers for Associated Newspapers sought to strike out parts of the duchess' claim, in particular that the newspaper was responsible for causing the rift between father and daughter.

The US former actress has alleged her "vulnerable" father was "harassed and humiliated", "manipulated and exploited" by reporters before the publication.

But Anthony White, representing the organisation, said some of the allegations were irrelevant and had no proper legal basis.

It was "highly unlikely that she has any credible basis for these allegations of impropriety" towards her father, as she has had no contact with him since she got married to Prince Harry in 2018, he said.