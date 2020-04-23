Twitter to block virus 5G conspiracy theory tweets.

Twitter is taking down comments inciting "harmful activity," specifically calls to destroy wireless equipment stemming from a conspiracy theory that linked 5G to the coronavirus.

"We have broadened our guidance on unverified claims that incite people to engage in harmful activity, could lead to the destruction or damage of critical 5G infrastructure, or could lead to widespread panic, social unrest, or large-scale disorder," the Twitter safety team said on Wednesday.

The move follows social media calls that have resulted in attacks on 5G towers in some European countries.

Twitter's update is the latest in an effort by social media platforms to curb rampant misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic.