German-funded mobile virus testing labs land in East Africa

Uganda and Rwanda have taken delivery of two mobile diagnostic labs to help fight the coronavirus pandemic, the first in a network of German-funded units for East Africa, public investment bank KfW said Thursday.

While the project to procure the labs and train staff has been underway since 2018, "they're arriving at exactly the right moment to help with fighting," the virus, KfW board member Joachim Nagel said in a statement.

More of the mobile units "for speedy and modern diagnosis of infectious disease" will arrive in the six countries of the East African Community (EAC) region in the coming days, KfW said, for a total of nine in the first phase.

Under contract from the Development Ministry in Berlin, KfW has pumped 27 million euros ($29.1 million) into the project.