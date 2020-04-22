Spain mayor resigns for drink driving, attacking police

A Spanish mayor resigned on Wednesday just hours after being arrested for drunk driving and attacking police who stopped him, a court and local media reported.

Nearly six weeks into one of the most restrictive coronavirus lockdowns in the world, Alex Pastor stepped down as Badalona mayor following reports he was caught driving under the influence and bit an officer who tried to give him a breathalyser test.

"Alex Pastor has resigned," said a statement from the Badalona town hall, a beachfront town just north of Barcelona that is home to 200,000 people.

He was arrested in Barcelona Tuesday night and later charged with "a road safety violation and for attacking police", a court statement said.

"He was arrested after showing symptoms of having drunk alcohol," Catalan regional interior minister Miquel Buch told local radio, without giving further details.