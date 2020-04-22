World

Germany to start first clinical tests on coronavirus vaccine

By afp.com - 22 April 2020 - 12:13
Germany has authorised a coronavirus vaccine trial
Germany has authorised a coronavirus vaccine trial
Image: 123RF/Oksana Tkachuk

Germany has authorised its first clinical test of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, the country's regulatory body said Wednesday, green-lighting trials on human volunteers for an RNA vaccine developed by German firm Biontech and US giant Pfizer.

"The Paul-Ehrlich-Institut... has authorised the first clinical trial of a vaccine against COVID-19 in Germany," the regulatory body said in a statement.

It added that approval was the "result of a careful assessment of the potential risk/benefit profile of the vaccine candidate".

Young women hardest hit by Covid-19, statistics show

Women between the ages of 31 and 40 are said to be the hardest hit by Covid-19 in SA.
News
1 day ago

Durban woman with Covid-19 gives birth to 'positive' baby

A Durban woman - who tested positive for Covid-19 when she was admitted to hospital for the birth of her baby last week - is recovering at home with ...
News
1 day ago

Western Cape expecting 80,000 Covid-19 infections, says premier

The Western Cape expects to have a shortfall of 750 critical care beds if the province hits an estimated peak of 80,000 Covid-19 infections, premier ...
News
17 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Addiction during the time of the coronavirus
One World: Together At Home Special to Celebrate COVID-19 Workers
X