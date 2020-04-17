China suffers historic contraction as virus paralyses economy

China's economy shrank for the first time in decades last quarter as the coronavirus paralysed the country, in a historic blow to the Communist Party's pledge of continued prosperity in return for unquestioned political power.

Gross domestic product in the world's second-largest economy fell 6.8 percent in January-March from a year earlier, according to government figures -- a stunning turnabout for a generation of Chinese consumers raised on super-charged growth rates.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data marked the first contraction since the government began logging quarterly performance in the early 1990s, and a sharp reversal from the six-percent expansion during the fourth quarter of 2019.

The figure beat an 8.2 percent decline forecast by an AFP poll of analysts before the news was released.

But economists have long harboured suspicions that official Chinese economic data is massaged for political reasons.

"The actual contraction in the first quarter, especially in March, could be worse than headline numbers suggest," Nomura analysts said Friday.

Experts warn that growth is unlikely to rebound soon, with depressed demand for Chinese goods in overseas markets that are also grappling with the pandemic.

Fears of a second outbreak are also dragging on efforts to fully fire up China's economy, a major engine of global growth.

"We are now facing rising pressure in the prevention of imported epidemic infections, as well as new difficulties and challenges for resuming work and production," NBS spokesman Mao Shengyong told a press conference.