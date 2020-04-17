World

China denies cover-up in Covid-19 outbreak

By afp.com - 17 April 2020 - 11:29
China denied Friday it had covered up the extent of its coronavirus outbreak, as it responded to growing questions from Western powers led by the United States.

A foreign ministry spokesman acknowledged that the virus's rapid spread had contributed to undercounting that resulted in China raising its death toll earlier Friday, but he added "there has never been any concealment, and we'll never allow any concealment."

Health experts: 'Covid-19 is severe against smokers'

Smokers face a much higher risk of developing severe complications or dying from covid-19 infections than nonsmokers.
14 new Covid-19 deaths in SA, with 99 more cases confirmed

Fourteen more people have died from Covid-19 in SA, the health ministry confirmed on Thursday.
Eastern Cape deputy mayor 'spread fake news' about Covid-19

Polelo Mohale,  the deputy mayor of Alfred Nzo district municipality in Eastern Cape,  might find himself in hot water after he allegedly announced ...
