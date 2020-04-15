World

US hits record 2,228 deaths in past 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tally

By AFP - 15 April 2020 - 09:44
The number of fatalities was a sharp increase after two days in decline.
Image: REUTERS/Rosem Morton

The United States recorded 2,228 deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic over the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:30 pm Tuesday (0030 GMT Wednesday).

The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 25,757 people in the US, the most of any country. 

