Boris Johnson 'discharged from hospital': Downing Street

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged from hospital on Sunday, a Downing Street spokesman said, a week after being admitted for treatment for coronavirus and spending three days in intensive care.

"The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers," the spokesman said, referring to the prime minister's country estate outside London.

"On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work."

Johnson, 55, was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital on Sunday evening with a persistent high temperature and cough, and was rushed to intensive care on Monday where he spent three nights receiving treatment.

Johnson was the first world leader to be hospitalised with the coronavirus, forcing him to hand control of the world's fifth-largest economy to foreign minister Dominic Raab just as Britain's outbreak approaches its most deadly peak.