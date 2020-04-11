Third Los Angeles woman added to new Weinstein sex assault case

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was charged by Los Angeles prosecutors on Friday with sexually assaulting a third woman, as authorities there build their own case against the convicted rapist.

Weinstein, 68, is already in prison in New York state after being sentenced to 23 years in jail for rape and sexual assault.

The new charge of "sexual battery by restraint" will form part of a separate trial he faces in Los Angeles over allegations he assaulted multiple women in local hotels, with extradition proceedings under way.

"We are continuing to build and strengthen our case," said Los Angeles prosecutor Jackie Lacey.

"If we find new evidence of a previously unreported crime, as we did here, we will investigate and determine whether additional criminal charges should be filed," she added.

The new charge alleges Weinstein sexually assaulted an unnamed woman in Beverly Hills in May 2010 -- just within the 10-year statute of limitations.