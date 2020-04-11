Australia's Cardinal Pell urges Christians to embrace suffering -paper

Suffering should be embraced and redeemed through service even when a result of a miscarriage of justice, Australia's Cardinal George Pell, who spent 404 days in jail before his sexual abuse conviction was overturned this week, wrote on Saturday.

Reiterating his innocence, the highest-ranking Roman Catholic cleric to have been jailed in the church's child sex abuse crisis urged Christians to help those suffering during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Christians see Christ in everyone who suffers — victims, the sick, the elderly — and are obliged to help," Pell wrote in his Easter message in the Weekend Australian, accompanied by a photograph in which he wears his cardinal's robes.

"I have just spent 13 months in jail for a crime I didn't commit, one disappointment after another (...) But with every blow it was a consolation to know I could offer it to God for some good purpose, like turning the mass of suffering into spiritual energy."

A powerful government-appointed inquiry in 2017 found widespread instances of child abuse, often covered up, in several thousand Australian institutions, more than half of them religious.