Medicine shortage looms over coronavirus-hit Europe

While the world waits for a coronavirus vaccine, medicines used to deal with the symptoms of the disease are increasingly in critically short supply in Europe, the worst-hit continent.

From sedatives needed to intubate patients struggling to breathe to antimalarial drugs heavily backed by US President Donald Trump, the Covid-19 pandemic is eating up stocks.

The European Medicines Agency said on Monday that the “continued availability of medicines, in particular those used for patients with Covid-19, is of critical concern for EMA”.

“Some EU Member States have indicated that they are starting to see shortages of certain medicines used for patients with Covid-19 or are expecting such shortages to occur very soon,” the Amsterdam-based regulator said in a statement.

Europe is the continent most heavily affected by the disease with more than 50,000 deaths so far, and the strain is showing on hospitals dealing with a wave of patients suffering from coronavirus.

Nine major European hospitals launched an appeal for help at the end of March, asking for international co-operation to guarantee a steady supply of medicines for the disease.