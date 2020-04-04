Four acquitted in Daniel Pearl murder rearrested pending appeal

Four men acquitted in the kidnapping and killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl in Pakistan have been rearrested and will stay in jail while prosecutors appeal the ruling, officials said.

A Pakistani court sparked US outrage on Thursday after it quashed the murder conviction of British-born militant Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh who had been on death row over the 2002 killing.

Three alleged accomplices also had their convictions overturned.

But Pakistan's interior ministry said late Friday the four would remain in jail while prosecutors appeal their acquittals in the country's Supreme Court.

The men have been rearrested and will be detained "for a period of three months pending filing of the appeal", the interior ministry said.

The statement reiterated the government's "commitment to follow due process under the laws of the country to bring terrorists to task".