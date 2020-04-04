China mourns thousands who died in country's coronavirus epidemic

Gui Yihong, 27, who was among thousands of Wuhan locals who volunteered to deliver food supplies to hospitals during the city's months-long lockdown, recalled the fear, frustration and pain at Wuhan Central Hospital, where Li worked.

"If you weren't at the frontlines you wouldn't be able to experience this," said Gui, as he laid some flowers next to Wuhan's 1954 flood memorial by the Yangtze.

"I had to (come) and bear witness. For the last 80 days we had fought between life and death, and finally gained victory. It was not easy at all to come by."

While the worst was behind Wuhan, the virus has spread to all corners of the globe since January, sickening more than a million people, killing more than 55,000 and paralysing the world economy.

Wuhan banned all tomb-sweeping activities in its cemeteries until at least April 30, curtailing one of the most important dates in the traditional Chinese lunar new year calendar which usually sees millions of families travel to tend to their ancestral graves, offer flowers and burn incense.

They have also told residents, most stuck at home due to lockdown restrictions, to use online streaming services to watch cemetery staff carry out those tasks live.