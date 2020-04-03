75-year-old man beats Covid-19 despite critical health conditions
A post of a 75-year-old man from the US who beat Covid-19 despite critical health conditions has gone viral.
Peter Kerpen, who is the father of US policy analyst Phil Kerpen and author Dave Kerpen, tested positive for the virus but was discharged from Montefiore Hospital in New York City, US, after making a full recovery on Tuesday.
Dave shared the photo of their father with the caption, “We can all use some good news.”
“My dad Peter Kerpen, has emphysema and COPD, was discharged from Montefiore Hospital after going to the ER last week with a fever and difficulty breathing and subsequently testing positive for Covid-19. He beat it,” wrote Dave on Twitter.
COPD is a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a common lung disease that makes it hard to breathe.
According to Phil, Peter beat cancer last year so Covid-19 “was nothing”.
“Dad went home today ... crushed coronavirus even though he is 75 and has limited lung function ... the greatest,” said Phil.
The post offered hope for some social media users.
Here is a snapshot of what tweeps had say.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.