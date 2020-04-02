World

Spain virus death toll tops 10,000: government

By AFP - 02 April 2020 - 14:20
Spain has the world's second-highest death toll after Italy.
Spain has the world's second-highest death toll after Italy.
Image: Pixabay

The coronavirus death toll in Spain surged past 10,000 on Thursday after a record 950 deaths in 24 hours, with the number of confirmed cases passing the 110,000 mark, the government said.

Spain has the world's second-highest death toll after Italy, with the virus so far claiming 10,003 lives although the rate of new infections and deaths continued its downward trend, the health ministry figures showed.

The number of new infections increased by 7.9 percent, compared with 8.2 percent on Wednesday and more than 25 percent at the start of last week.

The daily rise in deaths also slowed to 10.5 percent on Thursday, virtually unchanged from 10.6 percent on Wednesday and down from 27 percent a week ago.

"The data show the curve has stabilised" and the epidemic has entered a "slowdown" phase, Health Minister Salvador Illa said.

Officials have warned that even if the epidemic is peaking, the pressure on the intensive care system would be subject to a lag of a week or longer, with hospitals likely to reach crisis point by the end of this week or early next.

Madrid remains the worst-hit region, with 4,175 deaths and more than 32,000 cases, leaving hospitals and mortuaries overwhelmed.

Spain sheds nearly 900,000 jobs since coronavirus lockdown

Spain has shed close to 900,000 jobs, more than half of them temporary, since it went into lockdown in mid-March to fight the coronavirus outbreak, ...
News
4 hours ago

US virus deaths pass 4,000: Johns Hopkins

The total US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 4,000 early Wednesday, more than double the number from three days earlier, according to ...
News
1 day ago

Striker Lars Veldwijk still waiting to make his league debut since South Korea move

Striker Lars Veldwijk‚ who was part of South Africa’s squad at the last Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt last year‚ is still waiting to make his ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking II: Restaurant Recipes at Home | Official Trailer ...
Tidying Up with Marie Kondo | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix
X