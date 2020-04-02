First prisoner dies of virus in Italy - watchdog group

A first prisoner in Italy has died of coronavirus, a prison watchdog group said on Thursday, calling for more early releases of inmates from the country's overcrowded system.

Two prison guards have died of the virus, and 19 inmates out of a total inmate population of 58,000 have tested positive, according to Italy's justice ministry.

"The first prisoner death from Covid-19 confirms all our worries about the tragic consequences of a contagion within prisons," said prisoner rights group Antigone in a statement, without providing further details.

Over 120 guards have tested positive, Antigone said.

Italy has reported over 110,000 cases of coronavirus. More than 13,000 people have died, representing the world's highest death toll for coronavirus.