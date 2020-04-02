At US food banks, a cupboard increasingly bare.

Volunteers are staying home and donations have dried up. The coronavirus pandemic is pressuring US food banks, just as the number of people in need increases.

With Americans told to stay home to help slow the virus's spread, the number of volunteers to sort, package and distribute food for the needy has fallen from 100 to around 40 each day at Washington's Capital Area Food Bank.

Rob Britton is among those who still give up their time to help at the agency's giant warehouse, where stacks of canned and other food are unloaded and packed into smaller boxes for distribution.

"With the coronavirus, people are hungrier than ever and other people need to step up, help out, and not be afraid," Britton said.

The volunteers like Britton who remain are the least fearful, or the most motivated. Courtney Thornton is also among them.

"Community service is a big part of my life... It makes me feel great to give back," she said. "Times like this, where people are losing their jobs, people need all the help they can get."

The food bank assists about 400,000 people in the US capital region. But since the pandemic took hold and businesses laid off or furloughed their employees, thousands more need help, CAFB president Radha Muthiah told AFP.