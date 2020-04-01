UK reports record 381 coronavirus deaths, including 13-year-old boy

Britain reported a record daily coronavirus toll of 381 on Tuesday, including a 13-year-old boy, more than double the number of nationwide deaths posted in the previous 24 hours.

The boy, who died Monday at King's College Hospital in London, is believed to be Britain's youngest confirmed death in the coronavirus pandemic, with relatives saying he had no underlying illnesses.

The country's previous highest daily toll was 260, recorded on Saturday, with the number dropping to 180 on Monday.

Some 25,150 people have now tested positive for the virus in Britain, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

As of 5:00 pm (1600 GMT) on March 30, 1,789 people have died, the health ministry said on its Twitter page.

But data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) for England and Wales on Tuesday revealed that the true toll could be 24 percent higher.