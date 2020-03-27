International tourism to plunge up to 30% due to virus: UN

International travel will likely fall by 20-30 percent in 2020 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, putting millions of jobs in the global tourism sector at risk, the World Tourism Organization said Friday.

This revises sharply lower a forecast made on March 6 of a decline of just 1.0-3.0 percent due to the travel restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the disease and economic fallout of the outbreak.

The drop in arrivals will lead to an estimated loss of $300-450 billion in international tourism receipts, almost one third of the $1.5 trillion generated in 2019, the Madrid-based UN body said in a statement.

The UNWTO said it had revised its forecast to take into account "the unparalleled introduction of travel restrictions across the world" but added it "should be interpreted with caution in view of the extreme uncertain nature of the current crisis."

The body had predicted at the beginning of the year that international tourism would grow by 3.0-4.0 percent in 2020.