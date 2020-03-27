World

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

By Reuters - 27 March 2020 - 13:27
Britain's prime minister Boris Johnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus and is self isolating but will still lead the government's response to the outbreak.

"Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus," Johnson said. "I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus."

