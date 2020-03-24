Colorado becomes 22nd US state to abolish death penalty

Colorado has abolished the death penalty, becoming the 22nd US state to repeal the punishment.

Governor Jared Polis on Monday signed a bill to repeal the death penalty and commuted the sentences of three men on death row to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Polis said the commutations "of these despicable and guilty individuals are consistent with the abolition of the death penalty in the State of Colorado, and consistent with the recognition that the death penalty cannot be, and never has been, administered equitably in the State of Colorado."

Colorado has only carried out one execution since the death penalty was reinstated by the US Supreme Court in 1976, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

Gary Lee Davis was put to death in 1997 by lethal injection for the 1986 rape and murder of a neighbor.

Colorado lawmakers in February approved the bill to repeal the death penalty, overcoming fierce opposition from Republicans who tried to stall the vote, including by reading from the Bible.