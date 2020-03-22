Emirates to suspend all passenger flights from March 25.

Dubai carrier Emirates Airline announced on Sunday it will suspend all passenger flights from March 25 amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. “Today we made the decision to temporarily suspend all passenger flights by 25 March 2020,” the airline said on Twitter.

The United Arab Emirates announced on Friday the first two deaths from the COVID-19 disease in the country. The United Arab Emirates on Friday announced its first two deaths from the disease. Total recorded infections in the UAE stood at 153, of which 38 have recovered.

The latest suspensions by Emirates Airlines take the carrier's total closed routes to 111. The airline normally serves 159 destinations. “In response to the latest developments in the COVID-19 outbreak around the world, Emirates is taking extra steps that go above and beyond industry and regulatory requirements to ensure our customers' health and comfort,” the company said in a statement.