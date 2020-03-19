West unleashes billions to shield economy in virus 'war'

Western powers said they were on a war footing against the coronavirus as they unleashed nearly one trillion dollars to rescue the global economy, with Italy reporting the highest single-day death toll of the pandemic.

The spiralling crises in Europe, the United States and other countries contrast sharply with the improving situation in China.

China on Thursday reported zero new domestic cases for the first time since the outbreak first erupted in the central city of Wuhan in December.

But for most other places around the world, the pandemic was worsening quickly with the number of infections climbing above 200,000 and confirmed deaths nearing 9,000.

"I view (myself) as a, in a sense, a wartime president. I mean, that's what we're fighting," Donald Trump said Wednesday as he announced the deployment of military hospital ships to treat a fast-growing number of American patients.