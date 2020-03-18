World

Spain virus infections top 13,700 with 558 deaths: govt

By afp.com - 18 March 2020 - 13:09
The number of coronavirus patients have risen in Spain
The number of coronavirus patients have risen in Spain
Image: STR/AFP

The number of people infected by COVID-19 in Spain soared past 13,700 on Wednesday with the number of deaths rising to 558, the health ministry said.

"We have 13,716 cases in Spain, which is 2,538 more than yesterday, which implies an increase of 18 percent," said the ministry's emergencies coordinator Fernando Simon, indicating the number of deaths had risen by 67 over the same period.

 

Coronavirus: Proteas players in self-isolation

Proteas players been told to undergo a 14-day period of self-isolation and social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus following their ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Your cash doesn't have coronavirus, don’t give it to criminals: Reserve Bank

As fear over the coronavirus grips Mzansi, criminals have taken the opportunity to scam unsuspecting people.
News
1 day ago

Keri Hilson slammed for baseless 'Africa coronavirus theory'

"Keri Hilson out here spreading conspiracy theories that coronavirus is a result of 5G networks"
Entertainment
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
X