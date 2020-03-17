Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson released from hospital after virus quarantine

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been released from the Australian hospital where they were in isolation since testing positive for the coronavirus last week, their son Chet said.

"A quick update on my folks: They're out of the hospital," Chet said in an Instagram video.

"They're still self-quarantined obviously, but they're feeling a lot better, so that's a relief," he said.

The multiple Oscar-winning actor was on the Gold Coast near Brisbane to film an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Australian Baz Luhrmann when he and Wilson, both 63, came down with the disease.