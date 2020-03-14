Super Rugby season in turmoil after tough New Zealand travel rules

The Super Rugby season was in serious doubt Saturday after New Zealand ordered everyone entering the country to self-isolate for 14 days in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus.

It effectively rules out overseas teams playing games there for the foreseeable future, and should New Zealand sides leave for overseas clashes they would have to go into quarantine on their return.

"SANZAAR is now reviewing the full impact on the Super Rugby tournament," the governing body said, adding that its executive committee would hold an urgent meeting to decide what to do.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the self-quarantine order would be reviewed after 16 days. It applies to all inbound travellers except those from Pacific Island nations.