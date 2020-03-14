World

Former NATO chief Javier Solana has coronavirus

By afp - 14 March 2020 - 15:56
Javier Solana is among the more than 1,500 new cases of coronavirus confirmed between Friday and Saturday raising Spain's total to 5,753 cases, the second-highest number in Europe after Italy.
Javier Solana is among the more than 1,500 new cases of coronavirus confirmed between Friday and Saturday raising Spain's total to 5,753 cases, the second-highest number in Europe after Italy.
Image: by Andreas Gebert at REUTERS

Former NATO secretary-general Javier Solana is being treated at a Madrid hospital for coronavirus, a source close to the Spanish politician said Saturday.

"He tested positive and is evolving favourably," the source told AFP, confirming a report in conservative newspaper ABC which said he had been hospitalised for the disease in the Spanish capital on Wednesday.

In a tweet sent to a well wisher, the former Spanish foreign minister said he was "getting better".

Canada PM's wife joins list of high-profile people to contract Covid-19

Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for novel coronavirus, his office said late on Thursday, while assuring the public the Canadian prime ...
News
1 day ago

Solana, 77, served as NATO secretary-general from 1995 to 1999, then as the European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs from 1999 to 2009.

Spain confirmed more than 1,500 new cases of coronavirus between Friday and Saturday raising its total to 5,753 cases, the second-highest number in Europe after Italy.

All bars and restaurants have been closed in the Madrid region, where the bulk of the cases have been recorded, in an effort to stop the spread of the disease.

Among those who have been infected are two members of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's cabinet as well as the leader of far-right party Vox, Santiago Abascal.

US President Trump encountered second person who later tested positive for coronavirus-White House physician

US President Donald Trump encountered a second individual last weekend who later tested positive for coronavirus, but the president did not require ...
News
6 hours ago

IN PICTURES | Plane with 114 South Africans returning from Wuhan arrives in SA

The South Africans evacuated from Wuhan - the coronavirus global epicentre - have landed.
News
5 hours ago

Rwanda confirms first case of coronavirus

Rwanda has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, an Indian citizen who arrived in the East African nation from Mumbai on March 8, the Health ...
News
3 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
Waiting in Wuhan: SA citizen living in lockdown while awaiting repatriation
X