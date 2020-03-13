World

Canada PM's wife joins list of high-profile people to contract Covid-19

By afp and khanyisile ngcobo - 13 March 2020 - 09:28
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregorie-Trudeau arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. Gregoire-Trudeau has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the PM's office said.
Image: Dave Chan / AFP

Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for novel coronavirus, his office said late on Thursday, while assuring the public that the Canadian prime minister is fine.

Canada's leader and his 44-year-old wife announced on Thursday they were self-isolating, while she was tested for coronavirus after a public event.

“Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau was tested for Covid-19 today. The test came back positive,” the prime minister's office said in a statement, adding that she would remain in isolation and her symptoms were mild.

“The prime minister is in good health with no symptoms,” the statement said, noting he would also be in isolation for two weeks and — on the advice of his doctors — will not be tested for the virus.

The news follows several provinces in Canada — which so far has reported nearly 150 cases in six states, and one death — unveiling stricter measures to combat the spread of the virus, while sporting events and entertainment galas were cancelled.

The prime minister would continue his duties, his office said, and would address the country on Saturday.

Trudeau, 48, held several meetings over the phone on Thursday, including with the special cabinet committee on Covid-19, his office said, and also spoke with the leaders of Italy, the US and Britain.

On Friday he will talk with indigenous leaders, as well as provincial and territorial premiers to co-ordinate Canada's response to the virus, and “limit the economic impact on the country”.

After experiencing some mild symptoms after her return from the UK, according to an earlier statement, Gregoire-Trudeau immediately sought medical advice and testing.

“Although I'm experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon,” she said in a message via Trudeau's office. 

“Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns.”

Well-known people with coronavirus

Trudeau's wife joins a growing list of high-profile people who've tested positive for the deadly virus, which has infected 130,000 people in 116 countries and territories and has killed at least 4,900 people, according to an AFP tally.

On Wednesday, British MP Nadine Dorries, a minister in the health department, tested positive for Covid-19, revealing that she was currently self-isolating at home.

A day later, Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, also revealed they had been diagnosed with coronavirus while in Australia to shoot a film. 

On Friday morning, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi were both revealed to have contracted the virus, raising questions over future matches in the Premier League.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has revealed he has undergone testing to see if he has contracted the virus after a top aide of his tested positive.

Queen Letizia of Spain has also tested for coronavirus after a minister she shook hands with and kissed on the cheek tested positive for Covid-19, according to Daily Mail.

