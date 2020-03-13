Canada PM's wife joins list of high-profile people to contract Covid-19

Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for novel coronavirus, his office said late on Thursday, while assuring the public that the Canadian prime minister is fine.

Canada's leader and his 44-year-old wife announced on Thursday they were self-isolating, while she was tested for coronavirus after a public event.

“Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau was tested for Covid-19 today. The test came back positive,” the prime minister's office said in a statement, adding that she would remain in isolation and her symptoms were mild.

“The prime minister is in good health with no symptoms,” the statement said, noting he would also be in isolation for two weeks and — on the advice of his doctors — will not be tested for the virus.

The news follows several provinces in Canada — which so far has reported nearly 150 cases in six states, and one death — unveiling stricter measures to combat the spread of the virus, while sporting events and entertainment galas were cancelled.

The prime minister would continue his duties, his office said, and would address the country on Saturday.

Trudeau, 48, held several meetings over the phone on Thursday, including with the special cabinet committee on Covid-19, his office said, and also spoke with the leaders of Italy, the US and Britain.