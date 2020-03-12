Trump halts travel from Europe in 'aggressive' coronavirus response

Donald Trump suspended travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days on Wednesday in an "aggressive" effort to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The ban will go into effect from midnight Friday but will not include travelers from Britain, which recently left the European Union, the president said.

Americans were also told to reconsider foreign travel to avoid infection, with the State Department warning of other countries tightening their own restrictions.

In a primetime address from the Oval Office to a worried nation, Trump sought to rebuff critics who say his leadership has been lacking during the crisis, insisting that "the virus will not have a chance."

"This is the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history," he said.

He announced several measures designed to ease the financial burden for people having to take weeks off from work while on quarantine.

But his most far-reaching announcement was the halt on European travel -- and that suffered a moment of major confusion when he mistakenly appeared to say he was also stopping trans-Atlantic trade.

Trump said "these prohibitions will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo, but various other things."

The White House afterwards clarified that goods would still be admitted into the country.

Homeland Security department official Ken Cuccinelli also said the ban wouldn't apply to "citizens or legal permanent residents or their families."