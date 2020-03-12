World

Spectators banned as Olympic flame for 2020 Games lit in Greece

By AFP - 12 March 2020 - 12:44
The traditional Olympic ceremony took place amid an unprecedented health lockdown as Greece registered its first death from coronavirus.
Image: Costas Baltas \ Reuters

The Olympic flame for the 2020 Tokyo Games was lit in ancient Olympia on Thursday amid an unprecedented health lockdown as Greece registered its first death from coronavirus.

With spectators banned, an actress dressed as an ancient Greek high priestess lit the flame using the rays of the sun reflected off a concave mirror, launching a week-long torch relay in Greece before the flame is handed to Tokyo organisers on March 19.

