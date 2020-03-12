Rome to shut Ciampino airport, close terminal at Fiumicino

Rome's Ciampino airport will shut to passenger flights from Friday, authorities said, with a terminal also closing at the city's main Fiumicino facility next week as airlines slash flights to Italy over the coronavirus outbreak.

Ciampino will close to passengers at midnight Friday, a spokesman for the ADR company that runs both airports told AFP, with Terminal 1 at Fiumicino closing on Tuesday.

Cargo flights will still be able to use Ciampino, a statement from ADR said.

"The decision has been made necessary by the numerous cancellations of flights to and from Italy announced by many airline companies," the statement went on.