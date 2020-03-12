Prosecutors defend case against Cardinal Pell's child sex abuse appeal

Australian prosecutors on Thursday defended their case against disgraced Cardinal George Pell under a barrage of questioning from judges, as the final day of his appeal against child sex abuse convictions began.

The 78-year-old former Vatican treasurer is trying to overturn a six-year sentence for sexually assaulting two choirboys in the mid-1990s.

Pell, who once helped elect popes, is the highest-ranking Catholic Church official ever convicted of child sex crimes.

The case has proved highly divisive in Australia, attracting protesters and supporters on Thursday to the High Court in Canberra, where they carried rival signs that read "Criminal Pell: pedophile icon" and "We love you Cardinal George Pell, and genuine victims."

Separately, local media reported a Melbourne man was charged Wednesday with threatening to kill Pell and making a bomb threat.

A three-judge panel last year upheld a jury's decision to find Pell guilty on five counts of abusing two 13-year-old choirboys at a Melbourne cathedral when he was archbishop of the city.