Josie Harris, ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather found dead

By AFP - 12 March 2020 - 14:09
Josie Harris (R), the mother of Floyd Mayweather's three children was found dead at her Los Angeles home, authorities said Wednesday.
Image: Gettyimages\Maury Phillips Archive

Josie Harris, an ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather who had three children with the former champion boxer, has been found dead at her suburban Los Angeles home, authorities said Wednesday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told KABC-TV that 40-year-old Josie Lynn Harris was the mother of three of Mayweather's children.

She was found dead in a vehicle in the driveway of her apparent home in Valencia north of Los Angeles on Tuesday evening.

Sheriff's deputies were investigating the death, which was first reported by TMZ, with the celebrity news website reporting foul play was not suspected.

In 2010 Mayweather was accused of assaulting Harris and threatening two of their children during an argument.

He admitted hitting Harris and twisting her arm, eventually pleading guilty to a reduced domestic violence charge and serving two months in jail.

After Mayweather told an interviewer that he was simply trying to restrain Harris, who was on drugs during the incident, Harris sued him for defamation in 2015.

