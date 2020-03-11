Harvey Weinstein to be sentenced for sex crimes after watershed #MeToo trial

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, whose sexual assault conviction last month was hailed as a victory for the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct by powerful men, is expected to be sentenced at a criminal court in Manhattan on Wednesday.

Once one of Hollywood's most influential producers, Weinstein, 67, faces a maximum sentence of 29 years in prison, after a jury on Feb. 24 found him guilty of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping former aspiring actress Jessica Mann.

Both women are expected to speak at Weinstein's sentencing.

Prosecutors in court filings last week did not say whether they would seek the maximum, but said the sentence should reflect not only the crimes of which he was convicted, but a "lifetime of abuse towards others."

More than 100 women, including famous actresses, have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct stretching back decades, fueling the #MeToo movement against sexual abuse and harassment. He has denied the allegations and said that any sex was consensual.