Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok survives assassination attempt

By Omar Fahmy and Khalid Abdelaziz - 09 March 2020 - 11:47
Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has survived an assassination attempt targeting his convoy in the capital Khartoum, state television and a cabinet source said on Monday.

Hamdok, who was appointed to head a transitional government after the overthrow of long-time President Omar al-Bashir last year, has been moved to a safe location, state TV said.

Images broadcast on regional TV channels and social media showed a convoy including several damaged white SUVs and a badly damaged car.

Three witnesses told Reuters the attack happened near the northern entrance to Kober bridge, which connects Khartoum North with the city centre, where Hamdok's office is.

The convoy appeared to have been targeted from above, they said. 

- Reuters

Sudan PM unharmed in assassination attempt: top aide

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok survived unharmed an assassination attempt using explosives in the capital Khartoum Monday, said his top aide.
