The women vying to take charge of Paris

Three women have emerged as the top candidates in the race to become Paris mayor, all but ensuring that one of the world's most prestigious civic offices will remain in female hands.

Incumbent Anne Hidalgo, the conservative Rachida Dati and centrist Agnes Buzyn could not be more different in temperament nor career paths, yet each embodies key components of the city's social mosaic.

Anne Hidalgo

Paris's Socialist leader has been at the helm since 2014, after serving as deputy mayor of the world's most visited city since 2001.

Hidalgo was born in 1959 in San Fernando, a town in Andalusia, Spain, to an electrician father and a mother who worked as a seamstress.

Two years later the family moved to Lyon in southeast France -- Ana became Anne and citizenship came when she was 14.

"One day in second grade, my teacher told me, 'little Spanish girls don't make it to the top of the class.' That only made me want to take up the challenge," she told the Parisien newspaper this month.

Her term as Paris mayor began with a baptism of fire -- the 2015 jihadist attacks at Charlie Hebdo and then the Bataclan concert hall, which shattered the city's famed joie de vivre.

Hidalgo pushed ahead with her signature plan to reduce automobile use, including a controversial move to turn a key riverbank highway into a promenade.

Opponents accused her of a high-handed approach, a claim she brushes off by saying she wants to move quickly. She has also suggested that sexism underlies much of the criticism.

"I don't like people walking all over me. Certain things infuriate me, I can't stand lying, but I am honest and forthright," she told Le Parisien.