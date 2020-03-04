World

Iraq confirms first coronavirus death: health official

By afp.com - 04 March 2020 - 11:20
Scientists race to develop vaccine for new coronavirus.
Iraq on Wednesday confirmed the first death from the novel coronavirus in the country where a total of 31 cases have been reported.

The deceased 70-year-old religious preacher had been quarantined in the northeastern city of Sulaimaniyah before he died on Wednesday, said a spokesman for the provincial health authority in the region.

