Iraq confirms first coronavirus death: health official
Iraq on Wednesday confirmed the first death from the novel coronavirus in the country where a total of 31 cases have been reported.
The deceased 70-year-old religious preacher had been quarantined in the northeastern city of Sulaimaniyah before he died on Wednesday, said a spokesman for the provincial health authority in the region.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.