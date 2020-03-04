World

Hong Kongers hit hiking trails to escape coronavirus woes

By AFP - 04 March 2020 - 11:20
In this picture taken on February 29, 2020, hikers take pictures on High Junk Peak overlooking Clearwater Bay in the Tsuen Kwan O area of Hong Kong. Remote hiking trails are offering Hong Kongers an open-air escape from the coronavirus fears that have engulfed the densely-populated city and triggered the closure of public facilities and schools.
In this picture taken on February 29, 2020, hikers take pictures on High Junk Peak overlooking Clearwater Bay in the Tsuen Kwan O area of Hong Kong. Remote hiking trails are offering Hong Kongers an open-air escape from the coronavirus fears that have engulfed the densely-populated city and triggered the closure of public facilities and schools.
Image: Yan ZHAO / AFP

Hong Kongers are escaping the coronavirus anxiety that has gripped the crowded city by heading for the hills to find fresh air and space to exercise.

While the financial hub is known for soaring skyscrapers and cramped housing blocks, its steep mountains and remote hiking trails offer welcome relief from the COVID-19 fears which triggered the closure of public facilities.

On a narrow nature trail that winds up to High Junk Peak, overlooking the turquoise shoreline of Clear Water Bay, hikers form a queue on the steep and rocky path up to the summit.

"I've been staying at home for too long. Going out hiking, I think everyone shares the same thought -- that is to breathe some fresh air, make ourselves comfortable, enjoy the breeze and the view," 26-year-old Sadie Lam tells AFP.

Over the past weekends, long, snaking lines of people have been seen on popular trails like Lion Rock and Dragon's Back.

However, the sudden increase of walkers has left a trail of rubbish behind, including surgical masks and hand wipes, and environmental group Greenpeace is urging people to "hike without trace".

Some 101 patients have tested positive for the virus in Hong Kong, two of whom have died.

Japan could be allowed to postpone Olympics, minister says

Tokyo’s contract with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) allows it to postpone the Games until the end of the year, Japan’s Olympics minister ...
Sport
1 day ago

Basketball Africa League postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus

The much anticipated start of the Basketball Africa League (BAL)‚ the first premier competition of its kind in the sport on this continent‚ has been ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
'Queen Sono': Netflix's first African original series premieres
X